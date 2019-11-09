Home Entertainment Tamil

Bharath to be part of Salman Khan-Prabhudheva’s next project Radhe

Tamil actor Bharath, who was last seen in Pottu, will reportedly play the villain in Radhe, Salman Khan’s upcoming film with Prabhudheva.

Published: 09th November 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bharath (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Tamil actor Bharath, who was last seen in Pottu, will reportedly play the villain in Radhe, Salman Khan’s upcoming film with Prabhudheva. Taking to social media to make the announcement, Bharath wrote, “Happy and blessed to be part of Radhe. A dream come true to act along the most wanted Bhai of indian cinema. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Prabhu master.” The actor also shared pictures with Salman and Prabhudheva. 

The crew recently began shooting for the film, which is touted to be a reboot of Wanted, Salman’s earlier film with Prabhudheva. This will be the second straight collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva after Dabangg 3, which is slated for a December 20 release. Radhe is expected to hit the screens for Eid 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharath Salman Khan Radhe Prabhudheva
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp