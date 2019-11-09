Bharath to be part of Salman Khan-Prabhudheva’s next project Radhe

By Express News Service

Tamil actor Bharath, who was last seen in Pottu, will reportedly play the villain in Radhe, Salman Khan’s upcoming film with Prabhudheva. Taking to social media to make the announcement, Bharath wrote, “Happy and blessed to be part of Radhe. A dream come true to act along the most wanted Bhai of indian cinema. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Prabhu master.” The actor also shared pictures with Salman and Prabhudheva.

The crew recently began shooting for the film, which is touted to be a reboot of Wanted, Salman’s earlier film with Prabhudheva. This will be the second straight collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva after Dabangg 3, which is slated for a December 20 release. Radhe is expected to hit the screens for Eid 2020.