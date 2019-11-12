Kabadadaari to be made in Tamil, Telugu

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that the Kannada hit Kavaludaari is being remade in Tamil as Kabadadaari with Sibiraj playing the lead. Now we hear that the film is being made in both Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

While Sibiraj will headline the Tamil version, actor Sumanth will be playing the male lead in the Telugu version. The Telugu film will also star Nasser and Jayaprakash in supporting roles. Shooting for both films is currently underway in Chennai.

Directed by Sathya-fame Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, Kabadadaari will also feature Nandita Swetha and Pooja Kumar.Produced by Creative Entertainers and Distributors, Kabadadaari will have music by Simon K King and cinematography by Rasamathi.The film is expected to hit screens in March 2020.