Barun Chanda to make Tamil debut in One Way

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Barun Chanda, who is famous for his role in Satyajit Ray’s Seemabaddha, has now acted in a Tamil film, titled One Way. The actor will be playing a mafia don in this thriller directed by MS Shaktivel. One Way

will mark the Lootera actor’s Tamil debut.

“Even though it’s the story of a Tamil person, the film is nationalist in terms of the theme and casting. We have worked extensively to get the casting right, with actors from several regions being chosen. Chanda sir is a huge asset to the team,” says director Shaktivel, adding that the film’s screenplay will be unique.

The team has already shot for more than 65 days in places like Munnar, Mumbai, and Mount Abu, including a four-day sequence in a lorry from Chennai to Mumbai, and one at the 250-ft high micro tower in Munnar.

