Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN

According to a report in the box-office tracking portal Cinetrak, 'Bigil' at the end of its fourth weekend run in cinemas has grossed Rs 141.05 crore.

Published: 18th November 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's latest release 'Bigil' has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year in Tamil Nadu, beating Ajiths 'Viswasam'.

According to a report in the box-office tracking portal Cinetrak, 'Bigil' at the end of its fourth weekend run in cinemas has grossed Rs 141.05 crore.

Ajith's 'Viswasam' grossed around Rs 140 crore in its lifetime run in Tamil Nadu, according to trade sources.

"Bigil is the second domestic Rs 200 crore grosser of the year among southern films after 'Saaho'. Vijay is the fourth actor to conquer the feat after Rajinikanth, Prabhas and Yash," the report said.

Cinetrak stated that 'Bigil' has also emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film in Kerala, surpassing Shankar's 'I'. After its fourth weekend, 'Bigil' stands at Rs 19.65 crore in Kerala.

'Bigil', directed by Atlee, features Vijay in dual roles as a gangster and a football coach of a women's team.

Produced on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore by AGS Entertainment, the film also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bigil Bigil box office collection Bigil box office Vijay
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp