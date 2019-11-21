Karuppu Durai goes to Bollywood

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Madhumita’s emotional drama KD (a) Karuppu Durai, which is hitting the screens this Friday, has been receiving unanimously positive reviews after its press screening. In a recent interaction with Cinema Express, the director revealed that a Hindi remake of the film, once again starring Mu Ramaswamy and Naga Vishal in the lead, is in the works.

“I am currently in talks with a production house for the Hindi remake and pre-production work is on. You can expect an official announcement from us shortly,” she said. Madhumita also added that she is penning a “full-fledged action thriller packed with strong emotions,” in parallel.

KD, which revolves around the relationship between a 80-year-old man (Mu Ramaswamy) and a 8-year-old boy (Naga Vishal), has won multiple honours in the film festival circuit. The film has music by Karthikeya Murthy and cinematography by Meyyendiran Kempuraj.