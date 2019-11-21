Producer-turned-actor: J Satish Kumar of JSK Film Corporation is now on a signing spree

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

J Satish Kumar of JSK Film Corporation, who turned actor with Ram’s Taramani and was later seen in a cameo in the same director’s Peranbu, is now on a signing spree. The producer of films such as Paradesi, Thanga Meenkal, and Kuttram Kadithal, will next be seen in Agni Siragugal, Kabadadaari, and Ranjit Jeyakodi’s untitled film.

“Right after Taramani, I got many offers but I didn’t take them up. The characters didn’t have potential and I didn’t want to act just for the sake of it,” says Satish, who was impressed by the one-liner that Agni Siragugal’s director Naveen narrated. “It was very interesting and the character has a lot of importance. Once the news got out that I signed that film, several other projects came my way.”

Much like his roles in Taramani and Peranbu, Satish says that his roles in his upcoming films too will have negative shades. “My role in Agni Siragugal is one that travels with Arun Vijay throughout the film. It’s a key character that connects the others,” he reveals, adding that he was a part of the film’s Russian schedule. “Thankfully, I didn’t have to be a part of the action sequences,” he smiles.

The actor, who is almost done with Agni Siragugal, will be seen in both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the remake of the hit Kannada film Kavaludaari, which are titled Kabadadaari and Kapatadhaari, respectively. “It’s an investigative thriller and the story begins in the 1970s. I play a character from that era and based on the actions of my character, the rest of the film shapes up. Considering it’s a thriller, I cannot reveal more on that project,” says Satish.

He will also be playing the main antagonist in the next directorial venture of Ranjit Jeyakodi (Puriyatha Puthir, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum). “It’s an impactful character that relies more on the brain than brawn, one that requires a subtle performance. The film goes on floors from the 28th of this month and the makers are planning to wrap up the shoot in a single schedule,” he says, adding that it will be shot in locations such as Ooty, Chikmagalur and Wayanad.

Though the producer-turned-actor has been getting many offers, he is taking his time to sign films. “I am in talks for some projects with established directors and actors, but I am not at liberty to talk about them now,” says Satish, who adds that he is concentrating on his duties with the Producer Council and acting projects. “Production has taken a back seat for now as I am keen on establishing myself as an actor.”