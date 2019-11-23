Check out Kangana Ranaut's first look as 'Thalaivi' Jayalalithaa

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut’s first look from Thalaivi, the upcoming biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is out.

In the poster, Kangana is unrecognisable as she flashes a victory sign in a green saree and cape. In an inset, we see Kangana as a younger version of Jayalalithaa, when she was a budding film star.

Thalaivi is directed by Vinay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. Actor Arvind Swamy plays film actor and Jayalalithaa’s political mentor MG Ramachandran in the film.

“I am excited to show this story of an actor-turned-politician, which is based on one of India’s most loved and followed public figures,” Vishnu, who is also producing 83, said.

“Thalaivi is a very dear project to all of us as it is a story that needs to be told. And the way, Kangana has slipped into the character, is simply amazing. Can't wait to present this film to the audience."

Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, 2020. Kangana’s prosthetics for the film are created by Hollywood make-up artist Jason Collins.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)