Andrea Jeremiah and Yuvan Shankar Raja sing a duet between labradors

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Srinath Ramalingam, who directed the 2015 horror film, Unakkenna Venum Sollu, is back with Anbulla Ghilli, a unique romantic drama starring two labrador dogs in the main roles. Now, the update about the film is that Srinath has roped in Yuvan Shankar Raja and Andrea Jeremiah for a romantic duet between the male and the female dog.

“The film is a romantic drama, where the dog predominantly narrates the script. There’s a romantic track too for him. For a duet between the two dogs, Radio City RJ Love Guru had written a breezy song, which begins with the lyric Aliya En Thozhiya. Music director Arrol Corelli and I wanted to try something quirky, and we approached Andrea and Yuvan Shankar Raja to render the duet in their unique styles. They were equally excited, and the song has come out really well,” says Srinath.

The song, apparently, will be a mix of live-action and visual effects. “The dogs’ lip sync done through VFX has also come out better than expected. The song’s sure to become a hit among the children,” he says. The film, starring Mythreya, Dushara, VJ Aashiq, Chandini, Mime Gopi, Nanjil Vijayan, and Mouna Raagam Krithika is currently in its final leg of shoot.