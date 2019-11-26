Home Entertainment Tamil

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Hero' gets an Augmented Reality game

Powered by AugmoAR and conceptualised by BeatRoute, the game is now available for downloading across Tamil Nadu.

Published: 26th November 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan

Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Promoting a film with mobile games is not new to Indian cinema. However, so far, they have mostly been half-hearted attempts that have failed to give the experience of a real game. The makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film, Hero, claim to have come up with a game that is unlike anything we have seen before. Named Play Hero, it is an Augmented Reality (AR) application.

Explaining how the game works, the founder and CEO of game development company Djinn Solutions, Mohit Mehra says, “It’s a treasure hunt type of game, made with top-of-the-class AR, which requires the player to go out and collect the Hero badges placed across the State. The in-built navigation system will help the players find these badges. Since it’s AR, the logo badges are placed in real environments. Once a badge is collected, players will have to wait for two hours to collect another from the same location.”

Powered by AugmoAR and conceptualised by BeatRoute, the game is now available for downloading across Tamil Nadu.

“The idea of launching a game came after the teaser release. At the end of the teaser, Sivakarthikeyan throws the logo and this got us thinking of game. We had been in touch with BeatRoute to incorporate AR in one of their projects and when they approached us with Hero, things fell in place,” says Mohit.

The virtual badges have been placed in more than 25,000 locations across the State. “Chennai alone has more than 1,200 places from where these badges can be collected. In less than a day, we reached close to 12,000 downloads, with 8,000 badges having been found across Tamil Nadu. The top ten players have already found more than a hundred badges each. The prizes will be announced soon for the person who collects the most number of badges,” adds Mohit.    

Director PS Mithran says, “We wanted the promotions to be interactive because it creates a lot more interest. Even for Irumbuthirai, during the press-meet, we made all the phones in the entire building ring at the same time.”

The team, however, was clear that the game should not reveal what’s in store for the audience in Hero. “We don’t want it to act as a precursor to it. The game has certain elements that will get the players accustomed to Hero,” adds Mithran.

Producer Kotapadi J Rajesh says the team was keen on trying something new for Hero’s promotions. “Sivakarthikeyan has a massive fan base and we wanted to do something innovative. This is the kind of crowd that will welcome and enjoy it. We wanted a one-of-a-kind promotional activity that will involve people more. That’s the idea behind this game. There’s a phase two of the game in the works. We will keep coming up with other interesting promotions as well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hero Tamil film
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp