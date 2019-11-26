Home Entertainment Tamil

'Women allow men to use them': Director K Bhagyaraj courts controversy with misogynistic speech

Bhagyaraj didn't stop there. Other shockers included his statement that when women had certain 'restrictions', no such crimes (rapes) happened and everything was 'fine.'

Published: 26th November 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran director-actor Bhagyaraj

Veteran director-actor Bhagyaraj (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

This time it wasn't a Khap Panchayat that blamed mobile phones and short dresses for the increasing crimes against women but noted Tamil film director K Bhagyaraj who courted controversy for the 'logical' explanation he gave on sexual assault and rapes against women.

'What is it that you talk so much about on the phone' was Bhagyaraj's poser to women while speaking at the music launch of  'Karuthukalai Pathivu Sei', a film which is ironically based on the 2019 Pollachi sex scandal.

The director said 'boys can't always be blamed' for such crimes.

ALSO READ: #MeToo campaigner Chinmayi Sriprada slams Big Boss Tamil after contestant tells he groped women on buses

Known for his hit films like 'Munthanai Mudichu' (1983) and 'Chinna Veedu' (1985), the veteran director displayed a misogynistic streak multiple times in his speech during the event. 

According to Bhagyaraj, mobile phones have increased the vulnerability of women as they are always on the phone which gives them 'an opportunity to message and talk to whoever they want.'

However, he didn't stop there and took the opportunity to say that when women had certain 'restrictions', no such crimes happened and everything was 'fine.'

What was more shocking was that these remarks by the director received a big round of applause from the audience while celebrities who shared the stage with Bhagyaraj, including model turned actor Meera Mithun, music director Dheena, S Ve Shekher and Kasthuri Raja, chose to remain silent.

ALSO READ: Support for 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shows misogyny still rampant

At the event, Bhagyaraj not only took a dig at women for 'being careless' but also accused them of 'letting men use' them.

He quoted an old Tamil saying 'Usi idam kudutha thaan nool nuzhaya mudiyum,' meaning 'Can’t thread a needle without its permission'.

As if his analogy wasn't enough, the director seemingly justified adultery by bragging about how men are capable of managing any number of women they have an affair with but women will probably murder their husband to be with the lover. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhagyraj Karuthukalai Pathivu Sei Kollywood K Bhagyaraj
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp