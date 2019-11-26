'Women allow men to use them': Director K Bhagyaraj courts controversy with misogynistic speech

By Online Desk

This time it wasn't a Khap Panchayat that blamed mobile phones and short dresses for the increasing crimes against women but noted Tamil film director K Bhagyaraj who courted controversy for the 'logical' explanation he gave on sexual assault and rapes against women.



'What is it that you talk so much about on the phone' was Bhagyaraj's poser to women while speaking at the music launch of 'Karuthukalai Pathivu Sei', a film which is ironically based on the 2019 Pollachi sex scandal.



The director said 'boys can't always be blamed' for such crimes.



Known for his hit films like 'Munthanai Mudichu' (1983) and 'Chinna Veedu' (1985), the veteran director displayed a misogynistic streak multiple times in his speech during the event.

According to Bhagyaraj, mobile phones have increased the vulnerability of women as they are always on the phone which gives them 'an opportunity to message and talk to whoever they want.'



However, he didn't stop there and took the opportunity to say that when women had certain 'restrictions', no such crimes happened and everything was 'fine.'



What was more shocking was that these remarks by the director received a big round of applause from the audience while celebrities who shared the stage with Bhagyaraj, including model turned actor Meera Mithun, music director Dheena, S Ve Shekher and Kasthuri Raja, chose to remain silent.



At the event, Bhagyaraj not only took a dig at women for 'being careless' but also accused them of 'letting men use' them.

He quoted an old Tamil saying 'Usi idam kudutha thaan nool nuzhaya mudiyum,' meaning 'Can’t thread a needle without its permission'.

As if his analogy wasn't enough, the director seemingly justified adultery by bragging about how men are capable of managing any number of women they have an affair with but women will probably murder their husband to be with the lover.