90 ML actor part of Teddy, Dhanusu Raasi Neyaragale

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Masoom Shankar, who debuted in Nagesh Thiraiyarangam, and shot to fame with her role in the Oviya-starrer, 90 ML, will be playing an important role in the Arya-starrer Teddy, directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan.



Talking about her role in the film, Masoom says that it will be instrumental in bringing about an important twist in the narrative.



“I play a character based in Russia in Teddy. I shot for the film for a couple of weeks a while back. It was an exciting experience to have shared screen space with the lovable couple, Arya and Sayyeshaa.”

Masoom, incidentally, will also be seen in Harish Kalyan’s Dhanusu Raasi Neyaragale, which will feature her in a special cameo.



“Director Sanjay Bharathi wanted me to be a part of the film, and I couldn’t say no. It was so much fun working with the youthful team,” she says.

While Teddy, believed to be a fantasy entertainer, also has Bigg Boss-fame Sakshi Agarwal and director Magizh Thirumeni as part of its cast, Dhanusu Raasi Neyaragale stars four female leads, including Rhea Chakraborty and Reba Monica John.