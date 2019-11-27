Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajini fans can't keep calm as Darbar's first song 'Chumma Kizhi' out

Composer Anirudh Ravichander has brought back the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam-Rajinikanth duo with the first single in the film 'Darbar'.

Published: 27th November 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth, Chumma Kizhi, Darbar

Still from Rajinikanth's first single 'Chumma Kizhi' from the film 'Darbar'. (Photo | YouTube grab)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The first single from Superstar Rajinikanth’s next Murugadoss film 'Darbar' titled 'Chumma Kizhi' was released on Wednesday evening.

'Darbar', is set to release this Pongal and marks the coming together of Rajinikanth and director Murugadoss for the first time. 

Composer Anirudh Ravichander has brought back the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam-Rajinikanth duo with the first single in the film. Vivek of Bigil fame is the lyricist for 'Chumma Kizhi'. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander who also was in charge of the hit Petta album.

The lyrical video was released on Wednesday evening and is a compilation of stills and videos of the song shoot with a guest appearance made by Rajinikanth in the recording studio.

The film which has Nayanthara as the female lead is being produced by Lyca Productions and its cinematography is by Santhosh Sivan.

Post Darbar, Rajinikanth will be teaming up with director Siva for a film for Sun Pictures.

Watch the full video here: 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Darbar Chumma Kizhi SP Balasubrahmanyam
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp