Rajini fans can't keep calm as Darbar's first song 'Chumma Kizhi' out

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The first single from Superstar Rajinikanth’s next Murugadoss film 'Darbar' titled 'Chumma Kizhi' was released on Wednesday evening.

'Darbar', is set to release this Pongal and marks the coming together of Rajinikanth and director Murugadoss for the first time.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander has brought back the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam-Rajinikanth duo with the first single in the film. Vivek of Bigil fame is the lyricist for 'Chumma Kizhi'. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander who also was in charge of the hit Petta album.

Decades may pass.. but this legend’s energy keeps inspiring! Thank you dear SPB sir for #ChummaKizhi 5pm it is href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DarbarPongal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DarbarPongal #DarbarThiruvizha @ARMurugadoss pic.twitter.com/mqLVGhOCcX — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 27, 2019

The lyrical video was released on Wednesday evening and is a compilation of stills and videos of the song shoot with a guest appearance made by Rajinikanth in the recording studio.

The film which has Nayanthara as the female lead is being produced by Lyca Productions and its cinematography is by Santhosh Sivan.

Post Darbar, Rajinikanth will be teaming up with director Siva for a film for Sun Pictures.

Watch the full video here: