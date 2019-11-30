Home Entertainment Tamil

Ilaiyaraaja composes his first corporate song for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

The creator of more than 7,000 songs in 1,000 films, has never composed anything for a corporate entity.

Published: 30th November 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

ilayaraaja, ilaiyaraja, ilaiyaraaja

Music director Ilayaraja giving notes to his crew while composing music for a film (Photo| EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, in his first-ever composition for a corporate, has composed the corporate anthem for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB).

The creator of more than 7,000 songs in 1,000 films, has never composed anything for a corporate entity.

The anthem that the maestro has composed for HCCB, bears his signature. It is eminently identifiable as his work. The tune is simple, registers with the listener instantly, and grows on the individual with every successive rendition, HCCB said in a statement.

The melody catches attention and the richness of the composition provides longevity. The tune was composed by Dr. Ilaiyaraaja at Prasad studios in Chennai.

The brand said it needed a composition that denotes the vastness of their business operation but also its simplicity and the purity in their values, and the maestro fitted the bill. "He is magic, he is music."

Beginning with a soft and mellifluous tune on the flute, the anthem gradually extends into a powerful visual of India. In many ways, the music represents the new India, which is traditional and yet contemporary; always on the move, inspiring others and the world in the process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ilaiyaraaja coca cola Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages HCCB corporate song
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp