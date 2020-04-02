STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Kadar: That night, in the jungle  

Kadar, a six-minute short film by  The Papyrus Itineraries and Faraway Originals, traces the lives of tribesmen in the Anamalai Hills.

Published: 02nd April 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

It is 2 am. The darkness of the night swallows all light, sight and sound; a rustle outside the house wakes Loganathan, and in the flickering flame of his torchlight, the Kadar tribesman sees him — a Komban (a lone male tusker elephant), breaking down his door. Under a moonless night, with nothing but shadows and the wilderness for company, Loganathan treads the path his ancestors have taken from time immemorial — of taking an alternate route when man-animal boundaries unintentionally cross and chaos comes calling. Kadar — a gripping narrative of the conventional wisdom, way of life of the Kadar tribesmen (the people of the forest) and their importance in the long-term conservation efforts in the Anamalai Hills, was released recently on YouTube and Instagram.

Capturing experiences

The six-minute short film, conceived by naturalist and wildlife travel operator Pravin Shanmuganandham of The Papyrus Itineraries, took shape as a result of his inimitable experiences during his interactions with the tribesmen in the last four years. “Four years ago, I was looking for a trail in the rainforests and found a 175-acre coffee estate which the owners had procured and given over to research and conservation . They wanted the native biodiversity to grow back.

Members of Faraway Originals Naveed Mulki, Pankaj Singh, Rishabh Malhotra, Shaktiraj Jadeja

The owners were okay with having trails curated on their land but were specific that there was capacity control. They also wanted a financial model to be set in place for the two Kadar families who were taking care of the estate. This is when I met Loganathan,” shares Pravin. A shy and introverted Loganathan soon became a part of The Papyrus Itineraries’ tours and accompanied the travel group into the forest, helping them understand the jungle and look beyond mediocre forest safaris.

“We wanted the natives to lead the trek, giving not just nature enthusiasts but anyone who was interested a peek into their life. Soon, we were curating around one trek per month — we had to park the vehicle at a particular point and walk from there. Everything from sugar, oil to salt had to be carried. At nights, we used to sit around a campfire, sip on black tea and listen to Loganathan narrate jungle lores,” shares Pravin. During one such trek, Pravin noticed that Loganathan had fitted a new door to his home. One question led to another and Pravin recalls how he was surprised by Loganathan’s nonchalant response. “He said, ‘One night, an elephant broke the door. So we had to change it.’ His narrative got me thinking about how these tribesmen avoid man-animal conflicts and co-exist peacefully,” shares Pravin.

Creative process

When Pravin came across Faraway Originals, a Bengaluru-based production company that aims at bringing unheard stories of unheard people from all corners of India, he knew that Loganathan’s story had to be shared with the world through their lens. Pankaj Singh, Shaktiraj Jadeja along with Naveed Mulki of Faraway Originals made their way to Anamalai Hills. “There was no big crew or lights. We had to trek uphill to understand the landscape and spend time with Loganathan and his family for them to warm up to the idea of us making a film about them. Pankaj wrote the script from Loganathan’s perspective.

We tried to recreate the incident with certain visual elements,” he says. Hiking, trekking, slipping and sliding the unused terrains of Anamalai along with Loganathan during his outings to collect bamboo and turmeric, Pankaj says, taught him to learn to co-exist. “The Kadars don’t fear the wild, they probably fear them enough to respect them but not to harbour malice or rage,” he says. Kadar, Pravin says, is a result of the very urge to highlight the conventional wisdom of these indigenous tribesmen of the Anamalai Hills, whom we rely upon to navigate through the thick dense jungles, rainforests while exploring the remote forests, in search of wildlife spectacles and natural wonders.

“We hope the film will not only resonate with nature enthusiasts but drop a simple message in the hearts of any viewer too, a plain yet significant message from the elders of the jungle in the remote areas of Anamalai Hills about how their traditional wisdom can help address the world’s wounds. After all, indigenous worldviews around the planet share a common perspective: the world is alive and meaningful and our relationship with the rest of life is one of participation, communion and co-creation,” he shares. For details, visit Instagram page pollachipapyrus or farawayoriginals

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kadar
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp