YouTube channel Finally to make silver-screen debut

After Black Sheep and Temple Monkeys, it looks like another popular YouTube channel Finally will soon be making its feature film debut.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

After Black Sheep and Temple Monkeys, it looks like another popular YouTube channel Finally will soon be making its feature film debut. An official announcement to this end was made on social media. Produced by Libra Productions, the film will be directed by Niranjan and will have the Finally crew as cast.

“We have been in talks for a while now. Ravindar sir was impressed with the genre of our videos and that’s how it all began. The story will follow the characters you would have seen in our YouTube videos. Bhaarath, who is playing the lead role, will feature as the innocent, single man and the story goes forward only from his point of view,” says Niranjan, who is also the director for the channel’s videos.

“The whole Finally team will be in the film and the female lead alone is yet to be finalised. Even the crew will be the same — those who edited our videos will be in charge of editing the film as well. We’re working on the script now and the film will go on floors in August,” he adds. Earlier, Black Sheep made its feature film debut with Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, starring Rio Raj and produced by Sivakarthikeyan. Another famous YouTube channel, Temple Monkeys has the film Pallu Padama Paathuko, directed by Vijay Varadaraj, ready for release.

