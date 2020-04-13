Atlee to present Andhaghaaram

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Atlee, who had earlier made his production debut with 2017’s Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae, has now announced that his home banner, A For Apple, will be presenting a film titled Andhaghaaram.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram from Passion Studios Production in association with K Poorna Chandra of O2 Pictures and Priya Atlee, the film will be directed by debutant filmmaker V Vignarajan. “The film is a supernatural suspense thriller and stars Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal.

We completed the shooting of the film last year and when we were going to release the film along with the promotional material, the lockdown came into place. That’s why we’ve opted for a low-key announcement.

Director Atlee saw the film and he really liked it, so he’s presenting it now. We are planning to release the trailer tomorrow on the occasion of Tamil New Year,” says Vignarajan. Singer-composer Pradeep Kumar, who recently composed for Halitha Shameem’s Sillu Karupatti, is in charge of music for Andhaghaaram. With cinematography by Damaal Dumeel-fame AM Edwin Sakay, Andhaghaaram has Sathyaraj Natarajan on board as the editor.