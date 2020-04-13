Vishnu Vishal’s next titled Mohandas

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Vishnu Vishal has signed his next film with Kalavufame Murali Karthick. Titled Mohandas, the film is bankrolled by the actor himself under his Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner. Interestingly, Mohandas will see Vishnu Vishal playing a character with grey shades for the first time since Drohi (2010). “Vishnu Vishal sir had liked Kalavu and congratulated me after watching it. Around then, I had a different version for Mohandas, which I tweaked and pitched it to him.

He was initially a bit hesitant about playing a character with negative shades, but he came on board after a few corrections,” says director Murali Karthick. The teaser and the poster have several easter eggs. There are Playboy posters, condoms, and even a Mahatma Gandhi quote along with the statues of the three monkeys.

They also show a bloodied murder, supposedly done by Mohandas. While the teaser has drawn comparisons to Vishnu’s previous hit Ratsasan, the director clarifies that the films aren’t similar. “This is a drama thriller unlike Ratsasan. But whatever is there in the teaser will be there in the film. It isn’t just there to create hype.” Pre-production for the film is almost complete. The makers are also in talks to confirm the rest of the cast.