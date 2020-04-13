STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Kamal Haasan praises Kerala police for music video as part of fight against coronavirus

The video titled 'Nirbhayam' (Fearless), appreciated by the actor, was directed by S Ananthalal, a police inspector with the Kochi Metro station.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A music video released by Kerala Police as part of the fight against coronavirus has come in for praise from actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan.

"Excellent. The frontline warriors are Doctors, Police and Sanitary workers. It is essential to cheer these centurions with an anthem for Kerala Police. I am glad even the singing talent was a policeman in uniform."

"I congratulate the higher echelons of the police department for coming up with a sensitive and thoughtful idea. My salute," Haasan had said.

The video titled 'Nirbhayam' (Fearless), appreciated by the actor, was directed by S Ananthalal, a police inspector with the Kochi Metro station.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Meanwhile, the Kerala police thanked Haasan for his "congratulatory message" to the department and said it would motivate every member of the force.

Kerala police on Sunday shared a quote of the actor congratulating the department and one of its music videos for a "sensitive and thoughtful idea".

Later, state police chief Loknath Behera, in a message to Haasan, said the department was "honored and delighted" to receive the congratulatory message and said it would help the force to "continue and better" the selfless service for the people.

"We are really honored and delighted to receive this congratulatory message from one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema - Shri.Kamal Hassan.

In these difficult times when the members of the police force are engaged in very difficult circumstances in the field, this message is a great motivation to every member of the force in Kerala.

"On behalf of Kerala Police and the Govt. of Kerala, I thank you for your kind words and it is sure to help us in continued and better selfless service for the citizens and to this great nation," Behera said.

Kerala police have been proactive on social media and engaging with the people of the state at a ground level.

The police social media team has been posting various videos related to social distancing, hand washing, and lockdown among many others.

The drone videos by Kerala police across social media platforms has been praised by people for its editing and the message it has been giving out on the requirement of social distancing and other safe practices during lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

TAGS
Kerala Police Music video Kamal Hassan coronavirus fight COVID 19 Nirbhayam music video
Coronavirus






