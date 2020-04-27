STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

You can’t teach someone to make films: Arun Prakash

I am not a cinephile like my father, who I remember crying in theatres watching films like Thulladha Manamum Thullum.

Published: 27th April 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Prakash V in the sets of Enakkul Oruvan

Arun Prakash V in the sets of Enakkul Oruvan

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

When did you realise cinema was your calling?

I am not a cinephile like my father, who I remember crying in theatres watching films like Thulladha Manamum Thullum. From my childhood, it was, on some level, clear that cinema would become my profession. My father had wanted to give a shot but due to circumstances, he could not. My father is no more, but the conversations we had about cinema will always stay with me. I was barely 18 when Thulluvadho Ilamai came out, and as it was an adult film, my friends enjoyed the film for other reasons. However, I was hooked to what Selvaraghavan was trying to convey. I started following his work, and when Kaadhal Kondein and 7G Rainbow Colony came out, I lied about going elsewhere and watched these films. In a way, these films have inspired me to become what I am today.

What have you learned from your directors?
Sree sir is a perfectionist and whatever he has written on paper, he wants to see in the monitor. He never
shoots needless shots, a rare trait. Prasad sir too is strong with writing, and a creative personality. He improvises a lot and that difference is often magical. His sets are organised and quiet. I was able to learn the female perspective both on the sets and in the making when it came to Gitanjali Selvaraghavan ma’am.

What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?
After shooting Enakkul Oruvan, we realised that some patchwork was pending. Certain people who worked on the film took all the clothes including a t-shirt Siddharth sir had to wear to maintain continuity. These guys were out of town and we could not get those costumes. Considering it’s a peculiar shade of yellow, we could not find it in shops either. I found a similar shade in clothes we had previously used on another. Overnight, we found a tailor who stitched the cloth to suit Siddharth sir’s measurements and also added the patterns the original t-shirt had. The team did not know about these issues, till shooting got over.

What’s an area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now?
Considering the duties an AD has on the sets, he is often not in a position to be behind the camera and learn the art. In any case, you can’t teach someone how to make films. It’s ultimately personal. If I liked a certain type of house, I could build a story around it. Someone else could build a story around a trashcan. Honing your taste is a talent. The other aspects of filmmaking are easier to learn. YouTube has thousands of videos on every aspect of filmmaking.

What is your take on present-day cinema?
In recent times, our industry has been heading towards the right path. A few years back, it was harder to become a filmmaker. There were people waiting decades to be an AD. The industry is more welcoming now. Earlier, you would be asked questions about who you had worked for, fetch references… Today, passion and a good story can help you make a film. Even YouTubers are making films and there is more than one platform to showcase talent.

What’s one thing that you think you can bring to Tamil cinema?
Off-late, apart from a handful of major production houses, no one is producing films and because of that, the number of smaller films have reduced substantially. A couple of years ago, we had brilliant films made on a low budget. Films such as Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and 8 Thottakkal came out then. Now, the big banners are concentrating only on films made on a larger scale. I’d convince producers to come up with more pocketfriendly substance-oriented films.

Who would be the dream cast and/or crew for your debut project?
The script I have is a crime thriller about a cop going bad. I find Arvind Swami to be a perfect fit for the lead role.

ARUN PRAKASH V
Films worked on: Damaal Dumeel,
Enakkul Oruvan, Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam
Directors worked with: Sree, Prasad Ramar,
Gitanjali Selvaraghavan
Main responsibilities: Costumes, artiste
co-ordination, art department, editing

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Prakash
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp