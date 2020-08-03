STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ananth’s directorial debut titled 'Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu'

The first look, which was released by Sivakarthikeyan yesterday, features the Marina beach lighthouse and a bridge that connects the famous Golden Gate Bridge with the Statue of Liberty.

Published: 03rd August 2020 09:57 AM

Poster of 'Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu'

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Ananth, who played Aadhi’s brother in the 2017 film Meesaya Murukku, will soon be making his directorial debut. It’s now known that the film is titled Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu.

The first look, which was released by Sivakarthikeyan yesterday, features the Marina beach lighthouse and a bridge that connects the famous Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco with the Statue of Liberty in the backdrop.

“It’s a film about youngsters and as it stars 13 actors in main roles, we’ve all become close friends over the shoot. Each decade will have a film on friendship that has stood the test of time: like a Boys or Chennai 600028. Right now, the genre is being missed a lot, and our film will tap into that. It’s a slice of life friendship film that will also be about travel and like an ode to AR Rahman sir,” says Ananth.

“I am extremely happy that Aadhi anna came to the film’s pooja and Sivakarthikeyan sir agreed to release the first look.” Thirty per cent of the shoot has been completed and the rest will be wrapped in a single schedule once the lockdown relaxes. Ananth plays one of the leads, while Kumaravel, Bhavani Sree, RJ Vijay, Monica, Wilspat, Irfan, Sabarish and RJ Aanandhi play supporting roles. Kaatrin Mozhi-fame AH Kaashif is handling the music for the film.

