Comedian Kottachi turns director

Actor Kottachi, known for playing comical roles in films like Youth, Kaaviya Thalaivan and Pennin Manathai Thottu, has turned director with Varanda Vizhigal, a short film which was released yesterday on YouTube.“It’s a 10-minute film shot on mobile. MS Bhaskar anna has given a minute-long prologue for the film and I have played the lead role in it,” says Kottachi.

About the film’s subject, he adds, “Even without the pandemic, many artistes are struggling to make their ends meet and the lockdown has only made it worse. Varanda Vizhigal is a look into the world of such an artiste — how the turn of events affects his mental health and how he comes out of it. We only know about those who have succeeded in this industry but there are many waiting to make a mark.

All they want is to come up in the industry and for that, a lot of positivity is needed. That’s what this film focuses on.” The short film is currently streaming on Kottachi’s official YouTube channel, Maan Valai. With Manimaaran handling the cinematography, Vishnu Vasanth and Sreesaidev have taken care of the editing and music, respectively.