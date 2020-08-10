STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Comedian Kottachi turns director

MS Bhaskar anna has given a minute-long prologue for the film and I have played the lead role in it,” says Kottachi.

Published: 10th August 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Comedian Kottachi

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Kottachi, known for playing comical roles in films like Youth, Kaaviya Thalaivan and Pennin Manathai Thottu, has turned director with Varanda Vizhigal, a short film which was released yesterday on YouTube.“It’s a 10-minute film shot on mobile. MS Bhaskar anna has given a minute-long prologue for the film and I have played the lead role in it,” says Kottachi.

About the film’s subject, he adds, “Even without the pandemic, many artistes are struggling to make their ends meet and the lockdown has only made it worse. Varanda Vizhigal is a look into the world of such an artiste — how the turn of events affects his mental health and how he comes out of it. We only know about those who have succeeded in this industry but there are many waiting to make a mark.

All they want is to come up in the industry and for that, a lot of positivity is needed. That’s what this film focuses on.” The short film is currently streaming on Kottachi’s official YouTube channel, Maan Valai. With Manimaaran handling the cinematography, Vishnu Vasanth and Sreesaidev have taken care of the editing and music, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kottachi Kaaviya Thalaivan Varanda Vizhigal
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp