STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth to hit 45-year mark in filmdom, thanks fans

On his twitter handle, Rajinikanth expressed his heartfelt thanks to his fans and a host of people including celebrities who wished him well.

Published: 10th August 2020 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth, hailed as 'Superstar' by his fans, on Sunday thanked them and celebrities, who wished him, as he is set to complete 45 years in Tamil cinema industry in a week.

On his twitter handle, Rajinikanth expressed his heartfelt thanks to his fans and a host of people including celebrities who wished him well.

A Common Display Picture (CDP) was released on Sunday evening celebrating 45 years of 'Rajinism' in Tamil cinema.

The picture encapsulates several avatars of Rajinikanth in Tamil cinema since his early days in the field.

The hastags #45YearsofRajinismCDP and #Neengal Illamal Nan Illai (roughly translated as Without you I am not there) in Tamil trended on Twitter.

Rajinikanth's deubut Tamil movie, a K Balachander directorial, 'Apoorva Ragangal' released on August 15, 1975 and the 69-year old actor has acted in over 170 movies.

A battalion of celebrities including actor Mohanlal, directors Ranjith, Karthick Subbaraj, dance master Raghava Lawrence, producer Thanu, former cricketer Hemang Badani greeted the top star and released the CDP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajinikanth
India Matters
Air India's Dubai-Kozhikode flight splits into two on Karipur runway. (Photo | PTI)
Kozhikode plane crash: Did ill-fated Air India flight land at speed higher than normal?
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
For representational purposes
At least 50% of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 victims diabetic, single-biggest risk factor
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for COVID- 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
COVID-19: Ventilators no more first choice, doctors prefer oxygen therapy for critical patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Kerala landslide Munnar landslide (Photo | Kerala PRD website)
Kerala landslide: Six more bodies pulled out as toll rises to 49, 22 still missing
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp