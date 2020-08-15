SP Balasubrahmanyam on life support, but stable; TN records 5860 fresh Covid cases, 127 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set up a 50-bed Covid Care Centre at the Puzhal Central Prison as the State recorded 5860 fresh cases and 127 deaths on Saturday, taking total cases to 3,32,105 and toll to 5641.

Meanwhile, a health bulletin from MGM Healthcare said that the health of the renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable but he continues to remain on life support in ICU. The 74-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 on August 5.

The Health Minister C Vijayabaskar too visited the hospital on Saturday evening to inspect the health of the singer.

Addressing reporters here, Vijayabaskar said the newly inaugurated Care Centre at Puzhal has oxygen cylinders, lab technicians, x-ray scanning facilities, RT-PCR testing facility and availability of doctors 24/7.

“In the country itself, Tamil Nadu is the first state to set up an inhouse care centre for Covid in a prison,’’ Vijayabasksar said. He added that out of the 114 inmates infected by the virus, 99 have recovered. “The rest are getting treatment at the Stanley government hospital.’’

The State currently has 1,29,122 beds for Covid-19 totally and 1643 Covid Care Centres with a capacity of 72,640 beds. Chennai has 54 care centres with a capacity of 15,932 beds.

A total of 5236 people were discharged taking the total number of people discharged to 2,72,251, which is higher than the 54,213 active cases in the State.

Chenna recorded 1179 fresh cases days after the positive cases fell below 1,000. With a total of 1,01,689 people recovered in the city, the recovery rate is at 88 per cent while the city has 11,321 active cases which is 10 per cent of the total 1,15,444 positive cases in the city.

With 69,598 tests across the 127 labs in the State, a total of 35,13,495 people have been tested in the State till now.