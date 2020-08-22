STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Attention Suriya fans! 'Soorarai Pottru' to release digitally on Amazon Prime on October 30

The film that was earlier set to release on April 9 this year, was postponed indefinitely due to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Published: 22nd August 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Superstar Suriya's much anticipated film 'Soorarai Pottru' is all set for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video come October 30.

The film, that was earlier set to release on April 9 this year, was postponed indefinitely due to the escalating coronavirus crisis and will now skip the theatres and premiere straightaway on the OTT platform. 

It will be available to Prime members in India as well as in 200 countries and territories.

Extending Vinayagar Chaturthi wishes to his fans, the actor took to Twitter to make an announcement on the same.

"Vinayagar Chathurthi wishes to all! #SooraraiPottruOnPrime @PrimeVideoIN," he tweeted.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath.

Suriya said he is happy that "Soorarai Pottru" will be able to entertain the global audience.

"The moment I heard the script from director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment. Essaying Capt. Gopinath's character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product.

"I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch 'Soorarai Pottru', on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecendented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience," Suriya said in a statement.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India, said they are thrilled to bring Gopinath's "uplifting story" on the streaming platform.

"Following the overwhelming response, we received to the recently launched 'Ponmagal Vandhal' we are excited to treat our audience with the global premiere of a highly-anticipated Suriya starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' on Amazon Prime Video.

"G R Gopinath's life and accomplishments have been an inspiration to many and we thrilled to bring such an uplifting story to our audiences," he said.

Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga had earlier shared that she is always looking to 'diversify' and 'opening new channels' as a creative person and added that a Hindi version of "Soorarai Pottru" was already in the pipeline.

The movie has been jointly produced by Suriya and Guneet, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suriya Soorarai Pottru Soorarai Pottru digital release Amazon Prime
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp