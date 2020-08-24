STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Aadhav Kannadasan, Vani Bhojan team up for 'Thaazh Thiravu'

As they start the research, weird incidents — which happen every 161 years — begin happening in that town.

Published: 24th August 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhav Kannadasan

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Aadhav Kannadasan, who recently turned director for a short film titled Lockdown, featuring Andrea, is set to star in a film titled Thaazh Thiravu. Costarring Vani Bhojan and directed by debutant filmmaker Bharani Sekaran, the film will feature Aadhav as an archaeologist.

Bharani, who has previously made a number of short films, says, “Thaazh Thiravu means ‘Do not open’ and it fits the plot of this mystery horror. The story is about archaeologists who research a hidden civilisation in a small town.

As they start the research, weird incidents — which happen every 161 years — begin happening in that town. How the two incidents coincide, and what the mystery behind it is, form the rest of the plot.” The debutant adds that Vani plays a crucial role in the film.

Thaazh Thiravu also stars Suresh Menon as a parapsychologist and Subbu Panchu as the chief archaeologist. Child actors Liza (of Yaaradi Nee Mohini serial) and Lalith are also on board this project. Filming is almost complete and the rest of the patchwork will be wrapped up soon. Shot in Chennai, Ooty, and Coimbatore , Thaazh Thiravu will have music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi and cinematography by Solomon Boaz.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhav Kannadasan Thaazh Thiravu Vani Bhojan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp