Aadhav Kannadasan, Vani Bhojan team up for 'Thaazh Thiravu'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actor Aadhav Kannadasan, who recently turned director for a short film titled Lockdown, featuring Andrea, is set to star in a film titled Thaazh Thiravu. Costarring Vani Bhojan and directed by debutant filmmaker Bharani Sekaran, the film will feature Aadhav as an archaeologist.

Bharani, who has previously made a number of short films, says, “Thaazh Thiravu means ‘Do not open’ and it fits the plot of this mystery horror. The story is about archaeologists who research a hidden civilisation in a small town.

As they start the research, weird incidents — which happen every 161 years — begin happening in that town. How the two incidents coincide, and what the mystery behind it is, form the rest of the plot.” The debutant adds that Vani plays a crucial role in the film.

Thaazh Thiravu also stars Suresh Menon as a parapsychologist and Subbu Panchu as the chief archaeologist. Child actors Liza (of Yaaradi Nee Mohini serial) and Lalith are also on board this project. Filming is almost complete and the rest of the patchwork will be wrapped up soon. Shot in Chennai, Ooty, and Coimbatore , Thaazh Thiravu will have music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi and cinematography by Solomon Boaz.