Aishwarya Rajesh’s 25th film titled 'Boomika'

The title of Aishwarya Rajesh’s 25th film, directed by Rathindran R Prasad and produced by Karthik Subbaraj, was revealed as Boomika on Saturday.

Published: 24th August 2020 10:24 AM

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh (Photo | EPS)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

The title of Aishwarya Rajesh’s 25th film, directed by Rathindran R Prasad and produced by Karthik Subbaraj, was revealed as Boomika on Saturday. The film, which went on floors last year in Nilgiris, was wrapped up in a single schedule.

Rathindran, who made heads turn with the teaser of his yet-to-be-released Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, reveals that the film happens in a single night and Aishwarya plays a psychologist in it. “Boomika is a complete contrast to IVSK.

While the latter happens over a thousand years and has been shot across the country, the former involves just seven main characters and happens in a night,” he says, adding, “I don’t want to reveal the genre of the film. I want to break it to the audience as they watch it.” Rathindran says the release platform of Boomika has not been finalised yet.

“The production house is yet to take a call on whether the film is apt for an OTT release or if they want to hold it till the theatres reopen.”Also starring Pavel Navageethan, Boomika has cinematography by Roberto Zazzara and music by Prithvi Chandrasekar.

