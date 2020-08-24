STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunraja Kamaraj to direct Udhayanidhi Stalin in 'Article 15' remake

The rest of the cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon.

The latest update is that Kanaa director Arunraja Kamaraj has been tapped to direct the Tamil version, which will have Udhayanidhi Stalin reprising the lead role played by Ayushmann Khurrana

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Boney Kapoor has bought the Tamil remake rights of the Bollywood hit Article 15. The latest update is that Kanaa director Arunraja Kamaraj has been tapped to direct the Tamil version, which will have Udhayanidhi Stalin reprising the lead role played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. “The remake will carry the feel of the original film,” Arunraja tells us.

“The lifestyle of those from the original story is completely different from ours, but the emotion is the same. The basic plot is good versus evil, so we are keen on making sure that emotions work out well. We are taking pains to make this a film that will be a critical and commercial success.

As far as the filmmaking process is concerned, we are taking everything into consideration,” he adds. The film will go on floors based on the lockdown relaxation and availability of the artistes. The makers intend on giving top priority to the safety aspects while shooting.

The rest of the cast and crew details are expected to be announced soon. Article 15, which was directed by Anubhav Sinha, turned out to be very successful at the box office, but received some criticism about representation. The Tamil version will be produced by Romeo Pictures, and presented by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP.

