Bigg Boss 3-fame Losliya's next will be a crime thriller

Published: 31st August 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Losliya with the team members of her next movie

Losliya with the team members of her next movie.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Losliya, who shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil 3, has signed her next Tamil film. Produced by Axess Film Factory, known for bankrolling Ratsasan and Oh My Kadavule!, this film will be helmed by debutant JM Raja Saravanan. Newbie Poornesh will play the male lead.

"The film is a crime thriller, with lots of action. I was particular that the male lead had to be a fresh face, and Poornesh was selected after auditions. He has been preparing for the same. Losliya plays an equally important role in the film. Her character demands a known face, and she was perfect," says Raja Saravanan who is an independent filmmaker.

The supporting cast and crew for the film will be finalised soon. Pre-production has been completed, with the team is preparing to begin shooting when the lockdown is relaxed. Losliya is making her Tamil debut with Friendship, which also marks the debut of cricketer Harbajan Singh. The newsreader turned actor is also part of an untitled film where she shares screen space with Aari and Srushti Dange.

