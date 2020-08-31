STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srikanth, Vidya Pradeep join hands for psychological thriller 'Echo'

Srikanth and Vidya Pradeep have been roped in to play the leads in a psychological thriller titled Echo.

Published: 31st August 2020 01:34 PM

Vidya Pradeep and Srikanth

Vidya Pradeep and Srikanth

By Avinash Ramachandran 
Express News Service

Srikanth and Vidya Pradeep have been roped in to play the leads in a psychological thriller titled Echo. The film will be helmed by debutant Nawin Ghanesh and bankrolled by Dr Rajasekar and Haroon’s Intuitive Cinemas. The film also has Ashish Vidyarthi playing an important role.

"This won’t be your regular thriller film. That is why Srikanth sir, who has been doing a number of thrillers, accepted to do this film. He will be seen in three different shades in the film," says director Nawin, revealing that the film will have very few characters.

Is this because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic? “Actually, this film was developed from a short film I made in 2015. I was supposed to do a film on a bigger scale, but owing to the ongoing pandemic, we decided to do Echo, which will be shot 80 per cent indoors.” The film will have cinematography by Ghilli-fame Gopinath. “Many were surprised that Gopinath sir agreed to work with a newcomer like me.

He heard the one-liner and decided to get onboard Echo,” said Nawin, adding, “From composer John Peter and lyricist Eknath to editor Sudharshan and art director Michael Raj, we have roped in a strong technical team for Echo.” The production house has also announced that the first look of Echo will be released soon, and the film will go on floors in Chennai in the second week of September.

Vidya Pradeep Srikanth Nawin Ghanesh Ashish Vidyarthi
