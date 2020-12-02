Santhanam-Johnson reunite for Parris Jeyaraj

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Santhanam will be reuniting with A1-director Johnson for a new project. It’s now known that this film is titled Parris Jeyaraj.

The first look of the film was released yesterday which features the actor wielding a microphone.

“Parris Jeyaraj will have everything that people loved in A1. It’s also a comedy family drama. Akin to our previous film, we have kept it simple but will be more story-centric.

We are almost done with the film with only a couple of songs left to shoot. The film will have a theatrical release,” says Johnson.

The crew began shooting for the film before the lockdown. Kaaviya Thalaivan-fame Anaika Sot i and Sast ika Rajendran play the female leads in Parris Jeyaraj while Rajendran plays a pivotal role in the film. Santhosh Narayanan, who composed music for A1, is also on board as the music director.