Rubam: Parvati Nair's next is a supernatural thriller

Actor Parvati Nair has signed a new project titled Rubam that will be bankrolled by KJR Studios.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Parvati Nair has signed a new project titled Rubam that will be bankrolled by KJR Studios. The film, marking her first as a solo lead, will be directed by debutant filmmaker Thamarai Selvan. “Rubam is a supernatural thriller in which Parvati plays a cop.

We were looking for a young and trending actor who would be apt for the role of a policewoman. To get into the skin of the character, we gave her a lot of references and even during the photo-shoot, she was in the mood of the character — someone who always has thoughts running in her mind,” says Thamarai Selvan.

Also starring Bollywood actor Freddy Daruwala, the project will go on floors in January. The makers are planning on roping in a few wellknown actors for pivotal roles in the film, which will be shot in Chennai and Pondicherry.

Meanwhile, Parvati has Aalambana with Vaibhav, which is also bankrolled by KJR Studios. The actor will be making her Hindi debut next year with 83, in which she plays Marshneil Mehrotra Gavaskar, wife of legendary Indian cricketer Suni l Gavaskar.

