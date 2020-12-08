Actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

By Online Desk

Actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad.

The 66-year-old actor is asymptomatic and is under treatment for the same.

The news of his diagnosis was shared on Twitter by his wife and actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, "Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come."

Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come. @realsarathkumar @rayane_mithun @imAmithun_264 @varusarath5 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 8, 2020

His daughter and actor Varalakshmi Sarathkumar also shared the update on Twitter: "Appa @realsarathkumar has tested positive today for #covid.. He’s currently in Hyderabad recovering and in good hands.. we will keep you posted .. thank you..!!"

In 2007, Sarath Kumar started his political party, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi.

The former Tenkasi MLA is a fitness enthusiast and bodybuilder, who also won 'Mr Madras University' title in 1974.

The actor often participates in fitness-related events and is very vocal about the same on social media. Even post coronavirus, he shared many videos of him working out on his social media channels.

The following post was shared on his Instagram page two weeks ago.

The actor was last seen in 'Vaanam Kottatum' in which he shared screen with his wife. Currently, he is shooting for Mani Ratnam's mega project 'Ponniyin Selvan'.