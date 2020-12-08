STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID-19 diagnosis, Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' tops Twitter trends in 2020

In the entertainment field, South star Vijay's selfie with fans posted in February was the most retweeted tweet of 2020.

Published: 08th December 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay's selfie with fans in Neyveli.

Actor Vijay's selfie with fans in Neyveli. (Photo | Twitter/@actorvijay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The tweet about "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's death and Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong "Dil Bechara" were the most talked about moments on Twitter in 2020, the micro-blogging site said on Tuesday.

The August 28 post by Boseman's family, sharing the news of his death after his secret battle with colon cancer, received the most "likes" -- more than 7.5 million -- on Twitter.

The post was also retweeted and quote tweeted the most during the year, Twitter said as it released data of the most shared events on its platform for 2020.

In the entertainment field, South star Vijay's selfie with fans posted in February was the most retweeted tweet of 2020, while megastar Amitabh Bachchan's post about his COVID-19 diagnosis was the most liked and quote tweeted moment in the year.

Amitabh, 77, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had contracted the virus in July this year.

After brief hospitalisation, they were all discharged.

"Dil Bechara", starring Rajput who died by suicide in June this year, was the most tweeted about Hindi movie for the year as his distraught fans vowed to make the late star's final movie a hit.

In the list, the film was followed by Deepika Padukone's acid attack survivor drama "Chhapaak", Ajay Devgn-starrer period hit "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", Taapsee Pannu's "Thappad" and Netflix movie "Gunjan Saxena".

The most talked-about web series list was topped by Amazon Prime Video's "Mirzapur 2", starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, which finally debuted in September after a wait of two years.

Netflix's smash-hit series "Money Heist" followed the show, with Sushmita Sen's Disney-Hotstar show "Aarya", which marked the former Miss Universe's return to acting, placed at the third spot.

In the most talked about TV shows list, long-running reality series "Bigg Boss" took the top spot, followed by "Naagin 4" and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter trends Chadwick Boseman Sushant Singh Rajput Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp