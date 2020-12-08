Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID-19 diagnosis, Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' tops Twitter trends in 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The tweet about "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's death and Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong "Dil Bechara" were the most talked about moments on Twitter in 2020, the micro-blogging site said on Tuesday.

The August 28 post by Boseman's family, sharing the news of his death after his secret battle with colon cancer, received the most "likes" -- more than 7.5 million -- on Twitter.

The post was also retweeted and quote tweeted the most during the year, Twitter said as it released data of the most shared events on its platform for 2020.

In the entertainment field, South star Vijay's selfie with fans posted in February was the most retweeted tweet of 2020, while megastar Amitabh Bachchan's post about his COVID-19 diagnosis was the most liked and quote tweeted moment in the year.

Amitabh, 77, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had contracted the virus in July this year.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

After brief hospitalisation, they were all discharged.

"Dil Bechara", starring Rajput who died by suicide in June this year, was the most tweeted about Hindi movie for the year as his distraught fans vowed to make the late star's final movie a hit.

In the list, the film was followed by Deepika Padukone's acid attack survivor drama "Chhapaak", Ajay Devgn-starrer period hit "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", Taapsee Pannu's "Thappad" and Netflix movie "Gunjan Saxena".

The most talked-about web series list was topped by Amazon Prime Video's "Mirzapur 2", starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, which finally debuted in September after a wait of two years.

Netflix's smash-hit series "Money Heist" followed the show, with Sushmita Sen's Disney-Hotstar show "Aarya", which marked the former Miss Universe's return to acting, placed at the third spot.

In the most talked about TV shows list, long-running reality series "Bigg Boss" took the top spot, followed by "Naagin 4" and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".