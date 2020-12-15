Arun Vijay's son Arnav to make his debut under Suriya's 2D Entertainment

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Arnav Vijay, son of actor Arun Vijay, will be making his acting debut with a film produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Directed by debutant Sarov Shanmugam, it is said to be a fun-filled kids film, that also focuses on the relationship between a boy and his pet dog.

A happy Arun Vijay says that Arnav was waiting for the right film for quite some time. "Seeing Jayam Ravi's son Aarav in Tik Tik Tik kindled my son’s interest to venture into acting and we were waiting for the right script for Arnav. When Shanmugam approached us with this script, we couldn’t say no," said Arun.

Director Sarov Shanmugam reveals that Arun Vijay and Vijay Kumar will be playing Arnav’s onscreen

father and grandfather. "We are in talks with a famous actor to play the antagonist. The tone of the film will be non-preachy and fun, on the lines of Disney films."

The untitled film is set against the backdrop of Ooty. The project went on floors yesterday. Shooting for the film will be wrapped in a single schedule. The film will have music by Nivas K Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath.