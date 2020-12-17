Santhosh Narayanan to compose music for Tamil remake of 'Andhadhun'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Prashanth will be playing the lead in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun, directed by JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame. It’s now known that Santhosh Narayanan will be composing music for this film.

Speaking about the latest inclusion, the producer of the film, veteran actor Thyagarajan says, “Music director Amit Trivedi did a fabulous job with Andhadhun and we needed someone who could better that. Music plays an integral part of the script and I couldn’t think of anyone aside from Santhosh Narayanan for the job.

I enjoyed his re-recording in Cuckoo and I am sure he will be the perfect fit for our project.” The composer has apparently already commenced work on the music. “Santhosh has already composed a lovely track which Prashanth is currently practising,” says Thyagarajan, adding, “Prashanth studied till fourth grade in Trinity College of Music in London, so playing the keyboard is quite easy for him.

Though the film’s mood will be the same as Andhadhun, we have experimented with the music and visuals. The musical treatment in this film will be completely different from the original.” Simran will be reprising Tabu’s role in the remake, and Thyagarajan asserts that she was their first and only choice.

“I saw reports that we were trying to approach many actors for that role but that’s not true.” The film will go on floors next month and will be shot in a single schedule in Chennai, Pondicherry, and London. The rest of the cast and crew details are expected to be announced next week.