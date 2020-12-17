STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Santhosh Narayanan to compose music for Tamil remake of 'Andhadhun'

We had previously reported that Prashanth will be playing the lead in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun, directed by JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Santhosh Narayanan | Facebook

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Prashanth will be playing the lead in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun, directed by JJ Fredrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame. It’s now known that Santhosh Narayanan will be composing music for this film.

Speaking about the latest inclusion, the producer of the film, veteran actor Thyagarajan says, “Music director Amit Trivedi did a fabulous job with Andhadhun and we needed someone who could better that. Music plays an integral part of the script and I couldn’t think of anyone aside from Santhosh Narayanan for the job.

I enjoyed his re-recording in Cuckoo and I am sure he will be the perfect fit for our project.” The composer has apparently already commenced work on the music. “Santhosh has already composed a lovely track which Prashanth is currently practising,” says Thyagarajan, adding, “Prashanth studied till fourth grade in Trinity College of Music in London, so playing the keyboard is quite easy for him.

Though the film’s mood will be the same as Andhadhun, we have experimented with the music and visuals. The musical treatment in this film will be completely different from the original.” Simran will be reprising Tabu’s role in the remake, and Thyagarajan asserts that she was their first and only choice.

“I saw reports that we were trying to approach many actors for that role but that’s not true.” The film will go on floors next month and will be shot in a single schedule in Chennai, Pondicherry, and London. The rest of the cast and crew details are expected to be announced next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashanth Andhadhun Ponmagal Vandhal Santhosh Narayanan Andhadhun remake
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp