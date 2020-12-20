STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soorarai Pottru, Asuran, Jallikattu to be screened at Golden Globes 2021, here is the full list of Indian films

Notably, Jallikattu is India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Suriya(L) in Soorarai Pottru and Dhanush in Asuran

Suriya(L) in Soorarai Pottru and Dhanush in Asuran. (Photo | Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru and Dhanush’s Asuran will be screened at the 2021 Golden Globes Awards for the Best Foreign Film category.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, and follows the story of a common man with the big dream of launching a low-cost airline in the 1990s. The Amazon Prime film garnered a huge response from the audience.

Vetri Maaran’s 2019 action-drama Asuran, starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier, opened to wide critical acclaim for its dark, gripping storytelling and its deep-rooted portrayal of caste-based violence.

Malayalam film Jallikattu will also be screened at the Golden Globes. Notably, Jallikattu is India's official entry to the Oscars this year.

Here is the full list of Indian films that will be screened at the Golden Globes 2021 under the Best Foreign Film Award.

  1. Soorarai Pottru
  2. Asuran
  3. Jallikattu
  4. Tanhaji
  5. The Disciple
  6. Ludo
  7. Eeb Allay Ooo!
  8. Harami
  9. Just Like That
  10. Trees Under the Sun

(This story was first published in cinemaexpress.com)

Comments

