Making mindful movies

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

calm, spirituality, mindfullness, woman

Mindfulness is being here in the moment.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Covid-19 has caused a lot of changes in us and the world around us. While safeguarding our physical health during the pandemic was the highest priority, many of us also learned that mental wellness is no less important. The introduction of the new challenges like social distancing and quarantine made the going tougher, reminding us of the need to focus on our mental health.

Cable Sankar

The ninth edition of Frame of Mind, an annual film festival on mental health conducted by SCARF, centring around the theme ‘Coping with the new normal – Mental health during Covid times’, was conducted online on December 18 and 19. The film festival, which was held in a virtual format for the first time, included screenings of 13 short films based on the theme, and the winners were bestowed with the prizes by director-cinematographer Rajiv Menon.

A special panel discussion on ‘Portrayal of Mental health Professionals in Regional cinema, in recent times - Its impact on Public attitudes’ on day 2, was moderated by psychiatrist Dr R Mangala and had speakers from the film industry such as directors Vetrimaaran and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, writer Cable Sankar, and health care professionals Dr Rangarajan Narayanan and Dr Jaya Shreedha.

The panel started with a discussion about the portrayal of mental health professionals in cinema over the decades. Citing examples from various films, Dr Mangala expressed concern that psychiatrists are often shown as caricatures and they frequently end up as the villain’s sidekick, comical relief or serial killers. “People want excitement in films and they love mystery.

The lack of awareness about mental health professionals gives writers the scope to incorporate them into the story as the mystery factor and play with it,” said Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, explaining the recent trend of incorporating a psychiatrist in whodunits and crime thrillers. Dr Rangarajan stated that psychiatrists are normal, vulnerable humans like everyone, and they do not possess special mind-reading or mind-controlling powers as shown in films. “Only Rajinikanth (referring to his role in Chandramukhi) can read minds, not us.

A psychiatrist can help a patient through psychotherapy only if he is willing to cooperate. We can’t hypnotise a patient to get information from them.” Vetri Maaran said the representation of mental health in cinema is a universal problem and one that isn’t restricted to regional films. He shared that change and awareness must begin from society to reach the silver screen. “People have started seeking the help of professionals when they feel mentally unwell, rather than trying to sort it out on their own or with the help of those close to them.

This change will be reflected on screen soon.” He also added that it is crucial for filmmakers to get help from psychiatrists while penning such films and practice selfcensorship to prevent the exhibition of harmful content. “I didn’t mention the name of the poison or its proportion in my Oor Iravu (Paava Kadhaigal). I believe every filmmaker must take such efforts to ensure that their films aren’t selling something harmful to their audience.”

