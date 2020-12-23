Kathir, Anandhi, Narain join hands for a thriller

Navein Darshan By

Kathir and Anandhi, who played the leads in the hit 2018 film Pariyerum Perumal, have joined forces for a new film directed by debutant Zac Hariss.

The film, bankrolled by AAAR Productions, and also starring Narain as the other lead, is scheduled to go on floors in the first quarter of next year.

The shoot of the film will happen in Chennai and Kerala.

Filmmaker Zac says that the film is an edge-ofthe- seat thriller with realistic treatment.

“Despite being a thriller, it won’t have a crime investigation angle. It will be a multi-starrer and we are planning to rope in a couple of other big names.

I am positive that the social message conveyed through the film will appeal to the audience.” The team is planning to announce the rest of the cast and crew in the upcoming weeks.