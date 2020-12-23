STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Will allow Ilayaraja in if he undertakes not to meddle with our affairs: Prasad Studios

The musician who used a recording studio in the premises for over 35 years was denied access after the owners decided to lease out the premises for an IT company.

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Music director Ilayaraja (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prasad Studios on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that they are ready to permit music director Ilayaraja inside the premises to take his belongings if he undertakes not to meddle with the affairs of the studio in the future.

The musician who used a recording studio in the premises for over 35 years was denied access after the owners decided to lease out the premises for an IT company.

The issue pertains to Ilayaraja seeking to restrain owners of Prasad Digital Film Laboratories at Saligramam from interfering with his possession of a recording theatre in the premises. He also sought `50 lakh as compensation for mental agony caused due to forcible eviction.

On Tuesday, the counsel for Ilayaraja sought permission for allowing the music technician and the personal assistant of the music composer inside the Prasad Studios in assisting with transport of all equipment kept inside the studio.

However, counsel for Prasad Studios in its submissions before Justice N Sathishkumar said that the music director should file an undertaking affidavit in the court on the retraction of `50 lakh damage complaint in the city civil court, the criminal complaint lodged against them and not claiming ownership in the premises of studios in the future.

By obtaining the written affidavit from the music composer, the two persons will be allowed to assist the composer in shifting the instruments from the premises. The court recording the submissions sought counsel for the music composer to file an undertaking affidavit. The court adjourned the plea to Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prasad Studios Ilayaraja Madras High Court
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp