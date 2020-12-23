Will allow Ilayaraja in if he undertakes not to meddle with our affairs: Prasad Studios

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prasad Studios on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that they are ready to permit music director Ilayaraja inside the premises to take his belongings if he undertakes not to meddle with the affairs of the studio in the future.

The musician who used a recording studio in the premises for over 35 years was denied access after the owners decided to lease out the premises for an IT company.

The issue pertains to Ilayaraja seeking to restrain owners of Prasad Digital Film Laboratories at Saligramam from interfering with his possession of a recording theatre in the premises. He also sought `50 lakh as compensation for mental agony caused due to forcible eviction.

On Tuesday, the counsel for Ilayaraja sought permission for allowing the music technician and the personal assistant of the music composer inside the Prasad Studios in assisting with transport of all equipment kept inside the studio.

However, counsel for Prasad Studios in its submissions before Justice N Sathishkumar said that the music director should file an undertaking affidavit in the court on the retraction of `50 lakh damage complaint in the city civil court, the criminal complaint lodged against them and not claiming ownership in the premises of studios in the future.

By obtaining the written affidavit from the music composer, the two persons will be allowed to assist the composer in shifting the instruments from the premises. The court recording the submissions sought counsel for the music composer to file an undertaking affidavit. The court adjourned the plea to Wednesday.