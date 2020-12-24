Simbu, Gautham Karthik's Tamil remake of 'Mufti' titled as 'Pathu Thala'

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Simbu and Gautham Karthik will be joining hands for the Tamil remake of the Kannada superhit, Mufti.

The producers of the remake, Studio Green, have announced that their Production No 20 will be titled Pathu Thala. Obeli N Krishna, the director of Studio Green’s maiden production, Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is set to helm the remake that will go on floors in February.

“It is like returning home,” says Krishna, who is doubly happy that a project with his long-time friend, Simbu, has finally shaped up. “We were supposed to do a couple of projects even before this, but somehow those didn’t materialise. But now seems to be the perfect time too, considering Simbu is firmly in the limelight again.

I’m also happy to work with Gautham, who is such a sweet actor,” adds the filmmaker. While he has seen the original film, Krishna assures the screenplay for the remake will be changed to suit the Tamil audiences. The director is especially delighted to have zeroed in on this title. “Pathu Thala, which symbolises Ravana, is a powerful title, and speaks volumes about the

impact of Simbu’s character.”