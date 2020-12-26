Fans elated as Vijay's 'Master' teaser garners 50 million views on YouTube

By Online Desk

The teaser of Vijay's latest 'Master' garners more than 50 million views on YouTube driving fans to a frenzy.

Twitterati claim that it is the first South Indian film teaser to have received more than 50 million views.

With more than 2.5 million likes for the video and 698,518 comments, it seems like Vijay and team can also rejoice at the marketing happening for the film on social media.

The hashtag #MasterTeaserHits50Mviews has been trending with more than 22,000 people talking about it on Twitter.

The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

From the 91-second teaser, it looks like Vijay is playing the role of a lecturer/professor in the film.

This action flick has a star-studded lineup that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar amongst others.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan has taken charge of the cinematography department.

The film was earlier slated for a Diwali release but was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.