STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Fans elated as Vijay's 'Master' teaser garners 50 million views on YouTube

Twitterati claim that it is the first South Indian film teaser to have received more than 50 million views. 

Published: 26th December 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupati in a face off with Vijay in the film 'Master'.

Vijay Sethupati in a face off with Vijay in the film 'Master'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The teaser of Vijay's latest 'Master' garners more than 50 million views on YouTube driving fans to a frenzy. 

Twitterati claim that it is the first South Indian film teaser to have received more than 50 million views.

With more than 2.5 million likes for the video and 698,518 comments, it seems like Vijay and team can also rejoice at the marketing happening for the film on social media. 

The hashtag #MasterTeaserHits50Mviews has been trending with more than 22,000 people talking about it on Twitter.

The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

From the 91-second teaser, it looks like Vijay is playing the role of a lecturer/professor in the film.

WATCH TEASER HERE

This action flick has a star-studded lineup that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar amongst others.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan has taken charge of the cinematography department.

The film was earlier slated for a Diwali release but was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Master Teaser Master Film Teaser Thalapathy master
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp