STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Rajinikanth to be discharged from hospital today

In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the actor also was given health advice in addition to the medication and diet, the hospital said.

Published: 27th December 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters.

Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth's blood pressure has been stabilised and he is getting discharged from the hospital on Sunday, a press release from Apollo Hospital stated.  

The actor was hospitalised in Hyderabad on December 25 with severe hypertension and exhaustion.

"He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today," the release said.

ALSO READ | 'Get well soon Soorya': Mammootty's wish for Rajinikanth sweeps fans, film buffs with nostalgia!

In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the actor also was given health advice in addition to the medication and diet, the hospital said.

He has been advised to take complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure, minimal physical activity and avoid stress.

"In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting the Covid-19," the release said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth annatthe hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp