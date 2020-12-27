Actor Rajinikanth to be discharged from hospital today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth's blood pressure has been stabilised and he is getting discharged from the hospital on Sunday, a press release from Apollo Hospital stated.

The actor was hospitalised in Hyderabad on December 25 with severe hypertension and exhaustion.

"He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today," the release said.

ALSO READ | 'Get well soon Soorya': Mammootty's wish for Rajinikanth sweeps fans, film buffs with nostalgia!

In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the actor also was given health advice in addition to the medication and diet, the hospital said.

He has been advised to take complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure, minimal physical activity and avoid stress.

"In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting the Covid-19," the release said.

