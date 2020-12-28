STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal finish filming for 'Hey Sinamika'

The film follows a couple, played by Salmaan and Hydari, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband.

Published: 28th December 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal on the sets of 'Hey Sinamika'

(From left) Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal on the sets of 'Hey Sinamika'. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal have concluded the shoot of their upcoming Tamil film "Hey Sinamika". The project marks Jio Studios' foray into Tamil movie industry and choreographer Brindha Gopal's feature directorial debut "And it's a wrap! Happy to announce the shoot completion of our first Tamil film #HeySinamaka starring @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal. Directed by ace choreographer-turned-director @brindagopal, the romcom completed shoot on Dec 26. @globalonestudio @JioCinema," a post shared on Jio Studios' official Twitter handle read.

#JIO STUDIOS VENTURES INTO #TAMIL FILMS... Filming of #Tamil film #HeySinamika - starring #DulquerSalmaan, #KajalAggarwal and #AditiRaoHydari - was completed on 26 Dec 2020... Choreographer Brinda turns director with this film. pic.twitter.com/Akq5pNBTw7

The film follows a couple, played by Salmaan and Hydari, and how after five years into their marriage, the fiercely independent woman has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange and outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences.

The makers are yet to lock a release date for the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hey Sinamaka Jio Studios Dulquer Salmaan Aditi Rao Hydari Kajal Aggarwal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp