Vamsi Krishna to play villain in Jai’s 'Yenni Thuniga'

Published: 28th December 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna Chaitanya Reddy (L) and Vamsi Krishna Reddy

Krishna Chaitanya Reddy (L) and Vamsi Krishna Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman 
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Jai and Athulya Ravi, who acted together in Capmaari, are again joining hands for the film Yenni Thuniga. SK Vettriselvan, an erstwhile assistant of director Vasantha and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, is making his debut with the film. Vamsi Krishna will be playing the villain in the film, whose role is said to be a highlight.

“After a long audition, we thought Vamsi is the perfect fit for the role. He will be playing a rich and formidable character. We imported all of his costumes from the US to get the look I had envisioned for the role,” says Vettriselvan.

On the other hand, Jai will be playing a middle class IT employee, who gets into trouble after a brawl with the villain. “It is a story of a normal guy put in an extraordinary situation and what it takes for him to win it,” the director reveals.

The film has been shot across Tamil Nadu and Chennai, and a significant portion was shot in the US. The makers are stubborn that Yenni Thuniga will only have a theatrical release, which will be in the first quarter of 2021.

