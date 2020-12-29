WATCH 'Maara' trailer | Madhavan ready to take audience on 'magical journey'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor R. Madhavan has unveiled the trailer of his next film Maara, which is set in a picturesque world.

Tweeting the trailer of the upcoming Tamil musical drama, Madhavan wrote: "A magical journey that fills UR heart with love,hope,N warmth.Trailer out now. Meet #MaaraOnPrime on Jan 8, 2021, @PrimeVideoIN."

The trailer showcases the life of Paaru (Shraddha Srinath), and how she finds a diary full of sketches and paintings in her new apartment. Awestruck by the paintings, Paaru heads out to find the artist, Maara (R Madhavan). Her journey traverses through a realm of art, music, drama, romance and hope.

"Maara extends from being a person to a world filled with pleasant people. The incidents and conversations these people have are grounded yet the experiences they have are surreal, and that makes the audience an interesting part of the ensemble. The role of my character has been crafted with foremost importance given to the honesty in the relationships he shares with others. And that trait makes the person as somebody that the audience falls in love with instantly," said Madhavan.

"You can feel him touching lives without actually putting in an effort. To me that was the essence of this guy which got me excited to play him. The film revolves around these relationships and the beauty in sharing experiences. It's a very sweet world to be in. And to bring this entire world to life there are some stellar performances delivered by the other members of the cast," he added.

"I share a very special relationship with many of them both on and off screen and that made many of my scenes more than just memorable while making them. This one is close to my heart and is about get close to yours too," said the actor.

Speaking about her role in the movie, Shraddha said: "Paaru is a girl who doesn't know what she wants. But she sure can tell what she doesn't. She also has a sense of motivation and empathy that draws her to other people."

She added: "Paaru is the girl with whom you're just an acquaintance chilling with her for a moment and then suddenly, you're her partner in crime. I really love the way she explores, gets lost in puzzles and retains that kid while being part of this world which has some epic stories and people."

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil January 8, 2021 onwards.