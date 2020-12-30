Priya Bhavani Shankar roped in for 'Pathu Thala'

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Simbu and Gautham Karthik will be teaming up for Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of the Kannada hit Mufti.

Now, it is known that Priya Bhavani Shankar has joined the film’s cast. She is paired opposite Gautham. Director Krishna, who is helming the project, says, “Priya plays a Tahsildar in the film — a bold character.

I needed a Tamil face, who could speak the language well and Priya was the perfect fit.” Produced by Studio Green, Pathu Thala will go on floors in the last week of February.

The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. Last seen in Mafia, Priya Bhavani Shankar has slew of films in her kitty, including Indian 2, Oh Mana Penne, Kuruthi Aattam, Bommaii, Kalathil Sandhippom and Kasada Thapara.