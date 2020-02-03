Home Entertainment Tamil

A film on family based on a true story

I had the script of Uttran with me for a long time. It’s based on true events that happened in a reputed men’s college in Chennai.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By K Sudha
Express News Service

As the title suggests, 'Uttran' focuses on family relationships, says director A Raja Gajini, who made his Tamil debut with this film that released last Friday. Raja, who previously helmed the Sinhalese remake of the Dhanush-starrer Polladavan, says,

A Raja Gajini,

“I had the script of Uttran with me for a long time. It’s based on true events that happened in a reputed men’s college in Chennai. This college, famous for all the wrong reasons, saw the honour killing of a student by a father. I have fashioned my script with the police force in the backdrop.” The director has roped in mimicry artiste Hiroshini for the female lead.

“This character, who has a hard time reforming her wayward lover, finds succour in the company of a teacher, played by Veyilfame Priyanka. I’ve kept the college segments to the minimum as that would have given a different colour to the denouement. The climax, where her character takes on the might of the police, has brought the best out of Priyanka.” Continuing about the cast, Raja says, “Roshan, who plays the male lead, has a theatrical background and has pushed himself to the limits in the action sequences.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttran A Raja Gajini
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp