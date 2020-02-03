A film on family based on a true story

K Sudha By

Express News Service

As the title suggests, 'Uttran' focuses on family relationships, says director A Raja Gajini, who made his Tamil debut with this film that released last Friday. Raja, who previously helmed the Sinhalese remake of the Dhanush-starrer Polladavan, says,

“I had the script of Uttran with me for a long time. It’s based on true events that happened in a reputed men’s college in Chennai. This college, famous for all the wrong reasons, saw the honour killing of a student by a father. I have fashioned my script with the police force in the backdrop.” The director has roped in mimicry artiste Hiroshini for the female lead.

“This character, who has a hard time reforming her wayward lover, finds succour in the company of a teacher, played by Veyilfame Priyanka. I’ve kept the college segments to the minimum as that would have given a different colour to the denouement. The climax, where her character takes on the might of the police, has brought the best out of Priyanka.” Continuing about the cast, Raja says, “Roshan, who plays the male lead, has a theatrical background and has pushed himself to the limits in the action sequences.”