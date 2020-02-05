Home Entertainment Tamil

Director G Ramesh’s next 'Adavi' set for release this Friday 

Ramesh considers each film a training ground in his long journey. His latest directorial, Adavi, is set for release this Friday. The title refers to a dense forest that even light cannot get into. 

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Director G Ramesh’s resume includes films like Vikram-starrer King and Ajith’s Aalwar. Years in the industry as a cinematographer, and later a director, has taught him the wisdom that the industry has no big or small films. Ramesh considers each film a training ground in his long journey. His latest directorial, Adavi, is set for release this Friday. The title refers to a dense forest that even light cannot get into. 

Ramesh says, “The story is about tribal people who stand in unison to topple the efforts of an international firm that is out to usurp their land. For sentimental reasons, this community does not believe in selling their ancestral land. So the land grabbers use underhand means to obtain it.”

Shooting in Mettukal, a small hamlet near Kothagiri, Ramesh says the crew was able to finish filming in just 20 days, spread over two schedules. He credits the total involvement of the local community for this. Their support, along with the presence of the cast filled with Koothupattarai artistes, enabled him to make the film he wanted. Ramesh, who doubled up as the film’s cinematographer, adds, “Such was their natural flair that the tribals had no need to act in front of the camera. The film features almost 200 actors but we still managed to shoot without any hiccups. The unit and I learnt many lessons through the process.”
Ramesh is happy also with the performance of the lead pair — Immaika Nadodigal-fame Vinoth Kishan and Ammu Abirami in her first lead role. “I have not tried to force in any commercial elements and debutant Sarath’s score is an apt reflection of the spirit of the film,” he signs off.

