'Thalapathi' Vijay under scanner in alleged tax evasion case

Tamil actor Vijay is being questioned by officers of the Income Tax Department in connection with an alleged tax evasion linked to AGS cinemas.

'Thalapthi' Vijay, as he is popularly called, was being interrogated in Neyveli, Cuddalore district on Wednesday, as reported by ANI.



Actor Vijay is shooting in Neyveli for his next film 'Master' also starring Vijay Sethupathi.

The I-T sleuths have also been searching the premises of AGS Group including AGS Cinemas.



It is to be noted that Vijay's latest movie 'Bigil' was produced by AGS Cinemas.



(This is a developing story. More updates awaited.)