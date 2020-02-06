A horror film for the entire family

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Debutant director ‘Milkha’ S Selvakumar says the inspiration for his upcoming film 'Sandimuni' stemmed from the lines of the classic song that goes, ‘Manaivi amaivadellam iraivan kodutha varam’. A long-time associate of choreographer-actor-director Raghava Lawrence,

Selvakumar has chosen Manisha Yadav to play that wife role. “She actually plays a dual role and has essayed both Tamarai and Radhika flawlessly,” he says. The male lead is played by Natraj aka Natty. “Natty plays a civil engineer called Sandi, who loses his wife in an accident and later chances upon someone who resembles her,” says Selvakumar. adding that the role will stand out in the actor’s career.

Shot in and around Pollachi, Palani, and Udumalpet, Selvakumar says a famous house located in Meikarasapatti, three kilometres from Palani, is where all the action unfolds. “The story features a villain who desires to usurp the palatial property. The horror elements come in the form of a fight between an evil spirit and a woman, and Sandi unwittingly gets trapped in the midst of this,” the director tells us, adding that family sentiments are at the core of the film.

Sandimuni also stars Yogi Babu. Asked if the comedian has a role that appears throughout the film or will vanish partway through, Selvakumar says. “Babu’s character is drawn parallel to that of Natty’s. He has helped in bringing out the Natty’s comical avatar.”